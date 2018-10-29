Child actor Sunny Pawar won a lot of international fans when he attended the Oscars and Golden Globe awards last year for his debut film Lion. He is now the lead actor of a new movie, but his popularity still hasn’t hit him.

Pawar, 10, comes from a humble background and despite working in projects starring Nicole Kidman, Dev Patel, Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, he is still grounded.

After playing relatively smaller but significant roles, he will be seen as the protagonist of Chippa.

“I don’t feel like a star,” Pawar said.

Chippa, which will premiere at the Jio Mami 20th Mumbai Film Festival with Star on Monday, is a story about the aspirations of a child who lives on the streets. The story is told through a journey he takes into an enchanting world that he creates on a wintry night in Kolkata.

Asked if there was pressure because he is almost in every scene of the film, Pawar said: “No. There was no pressure. The director [Safdar Rahman] and my father explained things to me.”

He was thrilled to be back in Kolkata, where he shot his debut film Lion.

“I got to roam around a lot this time. I got to play and I had a lot of fun,” said Pawar.

His projects Lion saw him getting lost on the streets, Sacred Games has now become one of the most popular Indian web series and Love Sonia got widely praised for dealing with child trafficking.

“My dad selects scripts for me and I never felt that he made a wrong decision in choosing projects for me,” said the actor.

“I want to continue acting and I want to do all types of roles,” he added.