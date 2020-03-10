The veteran Bollywood actor will next be seen in ‘Brahmastra’

Amitabh Bachchan Image Credit:

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a photograph of himself posing with his latest possession — a new lemon-coloured vintage car.

An ecstatic Bachchan looked posed with his Ford.

The thespian described the experience as speechless and tweeted: “There are times when you are speechless .. I am now .. been trying to express, but nothing comes out ... a story of times gone by .. a gesture beyond time.”

Bachchan took to his blog and shared the story behind the car.

“Quite obviously there is a story behind the tale... And it shall be in narration when the talking stops and the stars listen open, empty handed for across... A tale of the early 1950’s .. told in the deepest of sleep inducement,” he wrote on his blog.