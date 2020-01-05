Actress is currently in talks for four projects

Mumbai: Actress Sonnalli Seygall at the screening of the film "Bhangra Paa Le" in Mumbai on Jan 2, 2020. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Sonnalli Seygall of ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ fame is hoping 2020 is a great year for her professionally as she is in talks for four projects.

The actor is currently busy promoting her next release ‘Jai Mummy Di’, in which she is paired opposite Sunny Singh.

“After the trailer was launched, in one week I had four interesting offers. I would love to do all of them. One is a digital film for a big OTT platform, one is a web show and two are feature films,” Seygall said.

“I am very excited. The feature film is based in [Uttar Pradesh] and it is a ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ kind of character. The digital film is a thriller by a very well known director. It is a remake. The digital show is slice-of-life,” Seygall said.

Her film debut was with 2011’s ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, directed by Luv Ranjan. She was later seen in the sequel ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’, a cameo in ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, ‘High Jack’ and ‘Setters’.

Seygall said she is happy with her journey in Bollywood so far but is not fully satisfied.

“It was not an easy journey. I want to do much more interesting work. Because I come from Miss India, not many people want to take the risk of casting you in a different way, they like to see you in only glamorous roles. Those things disturb me. With this film, ‘Jai Mummy Di’, I am doing a different kind of a role. I hope things change,” Seygall said.