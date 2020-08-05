Indian singer SP Balasubramaniam on Wednesday confirmed in a video that he has tested COVID-19 positive, but was only experiencing mild discomfort.
Balasubramaniam, 74, also revealed in a video posted on Facebook that he took a call to move into the hospital to protect others in his home even though he could have isolated himself at home.
“No one needs to worry about me and please don’t bother me to call to find out how I am. In two days I’ll be discharged,” said the singer in a video statement. He also thanked his fans for their concern and urged them not to check up on him.
“Lots of people called I could not attend to so many calls. I have come here mostly to take rest, so there won’t be disturbance and take the medication,” he said.
In the last two days, he has been down with cold and intermittent fever and chest congestion.
Celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, singer Kanika Kapoor and Hollywood star Tom Hanks have recovered from COVID-19 during the global pandemic.