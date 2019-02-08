“Of course I am fortunate that I haven’t been called out. I am a very friendly person, have always been warm and talkative and I used to flirt harmlessly with my heroines before I got married. They never seem to mind my innocuous flirting. But now how am I supposed to be sure that some lady won’t come forward to say she objected to my behaviour 30-40 years ago but couldn’t come forward to speak as I was too powerful?”