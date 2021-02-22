Bollywood film has reportedly been shot in Dubai with a sequence at Burj Khalifa

It looks like Shah Rukh Khan’s date with his fans could be pushed by a year.

The Bollywood star’s highly anticipated movie ‘Pathan’ has been slated for a 2022 release instead of coming out this year.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same on his Instagram account.

After the centre’s decision of allowing 100 per cent occupancy in cinema halls, Yash Raj Films (YRF) recently announced its 2021 slate of films. However, the production company didn’t announce the release date for the Khan-starrer, which is arguably the most awaited film under production today.

The film would have marked Khan’s comeback to the big screen after a hiatus of almost three years after 2018’s ‘Zero’.

Other than being the comeback project of Khan, ‘Pathan’ is also hyped up because of an extended cameo of Salman Khan, which the latter star confirmed during an appearance as host on ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

In January, the ‘Pathan’ film unit was apparently spotted filming around Downtown Dubai. Media also reported that Khan himself would shoot a daring action sequence at Burj Khalifa.

A report by entertainment portal Pinkvilla quoted a source close to the film production who said the sequence will be nothing Bollywood has seen before.

“The idea is to go one notch above what’s already done so far. Apart from ‘Mission Impossible’ and [the] ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise, not many films have been shot inside Burj Khalifa, and ‘Pathan’ will be among the first few Indian films (probably the first) to have actual visuals of the tower from inside. A big scale action scene centred around Burj Khalifa is in the offing from the team of ‘Pathan’,” the source stated.

Emaar had not responded to a request by Gulf News at the time.