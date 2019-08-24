Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan during the release of special postal cover of Bandra Railway Station, in Mumbai, Friday, Aug 23, 2019. Image Credit: PTI

Marking the completion of 130 years of Bandra railway station, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and Chief Post-Master General of Maharashtra HC Agrawal released a Special Postal Cover, officials said in Mumbai on Friday.

The function was held at the heritage Bandra station premises with School Education Minister Ashish Shelar and Western Railway General Manager AK Gupta and scores of staffers celebrating the event.

Western Railway chief spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar said the Bandra Railway Station “once considered as the gateway to Bollywood’ for the large number of film personalities, including Khan, living in this posh Mumbai suburb, is a notified Grade I Heritage Building and ranks among the finest suburban stations of the city.

“Now 130 years old, the Bandra station building is an excellent architectural blend of Victorian Gothic and the Vernacular styles of architecture with a Grecian facade, standing out as a prominent landmark,” said Bhakar.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan with Minister of School Education, Sports and Youth Welfare Ashish Shelar during the release of special postal cover of Bandra Railway Station, in Mumbai. Image Credit: PTI

Sloping Mangalore-tiled roofing, a spacious layout, and other outstanding features add to the beauty and old world charm of the station as the suburb developed into a modern one with tall skyscrapers.

The Bandra station was first opened 155 years ago, on November 28, 1864, serving the commuters of WR’s suburban section.

However, the magnificent heritage station building that stands today was built only 24 years later, and was thrown open in 1888, Bhakar said.

Over the decades, it expanded from just two lines in the up and down directions to four, plus functions as a Central Railway (CR) Harbour Line junction for nearly a century.