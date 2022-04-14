Bollywood superstar and the celebrity face of Dubai tourism Shah Rukh Khan was honoured with a happiness card by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs on April 13.
A picture of the ‘Pathaan’ star holding his newly-gained happiness card was posted on the authorities’ Twitter account. The card aims to give Khan a slew of discounts, privileges, and access to promotions during his stay in the UAE.
Happiness Card is meant to give tourists access to a range of benefits as they explore this region.
Khan is no stranger to Dubai and has spearheaded several tourism videos to lure his fans all over the globe to Dubai.
In March, Khan along with Dubai Tourism rolled out a promotional short film showcasing the emirate as a must-visit city.
The three-minutes, four-second video opens with Khan busy filming in Dubai when he gets interrupted by a call from his doting daughter Suhana who nudges him to have some fun in the emirate. She urges him to step out of his work mode and explore the glitzy city and what it has to offer.
The next few scenes shows the iconic actor soaking in the sights across Dubai, taking selfies with his adoring fans in the city. He is also seen dancing on Sheikh Zayed Road, overlooking Dubai’s new Museum of the Future. Wide shots of Atlantis The Palm, where he filmed ‘Happy New Year’ are also seen in the short film.
Other tourist sites that Khan is seen visting in the video include a beach overlooking Burj Al Arab, the Bastakiya neighbourhood, Al Seef, Downtown Dubai and some of the city’s iconic shopping malls. The video also features shots of Ain Dubai and the city’s famous skyline, with Khan busting out signature dance moves from his Bollywood films.
Khan, who is now working on his new film ‘Pathaan’, has also shot several films in Dubai including ‘Happy New Year’ and parts of ‘Pathaan’.