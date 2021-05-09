Reports claim that this hit pair who gave us ‘Devdas’ in 2002 will work again for ‘Izhaar’

Shah Rukh Khan Image Credit: Twitter

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly in talks with acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a new love story and are likely to collaborate again after their 2002 lavish love tragedy ‘Devdas’.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Image Credit: IANS

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the two are in talks for a new film titled ‘Izhaar’. It’s billed as a cross-cultural romance of man who cycles from India to Norway to impress his lady love.

“‘Izhaar’ was a film that Bhansali wanted to do with SRK around four years ago. It’s a love story revolving around this couple — an Indian man and a Norwegian girl. It’s based on the real-life story of the guy who cycled all the way to Norway for love. Bhansali wanted to adapt that into a screenplay and has reworked the script again for SRK’s perusal. Now it needs to be seen if Shah Rukh green lights it this time around,” a source told Bollywoood Hungama.

Khan was last seen in 2018 film ‘Zero’ with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, and is currently working on director Siddharth Anand’s ambitious film ‘Pathan’, partly shot in Dubai.

In the last two years, Khan has slowed down considerably on the work front and seems to be taking time before agreeing to films.

There were reports that he will work with Rajkumar Hirani soon, but no official announcements have been made on that front.

Bhansali and Khan are familiar with each other’s working styles. In the sweeping spectacle ‘Devdas’, Bhansali presented Khan as a love-struck nobility who spirals out of control when he loses the love of his life, played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Bhansali is known for his larger-than-life heroes, decadent set designs, and exaggerated emotions.