Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan on Monday shared a snippet of a quest he experienced after meeting a mysterious woman in Dubai, his favourite city.

Khan took to Instagram to share a video in which he is seen walking around Souk Madinat when he meets a lady who hands him a covered box, leading him to discover hidden gems in the city.

“So I was at the Souk Madinat, enjoying a nice quiet day by myself. A lady walked up to me and said ‘Hadiya Min Dubai, Iktashifha’,” he said in the vide.

He captioned the video: “A Dubai holiday, filled with the most epic adventures... Join me as I return to my favourite city. But this time, on a thrilling quest! #BeMyGuest.”

The video is a part of Dubai Tourism’s #BeMyGuest campaign.

Khan, who calls Dubai his ‘home away from home’, seems to be enjoying a range of experiences as he hunts for clues around the city with help from residents and his fans, taking him to key attractions and destinations.