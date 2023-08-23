Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor, who will be seen in the web series ‘Mandala Murders’ and ‘Sarvagunn Sampanna’, is on a break in Dubai, where she is celebrating her 35th birthday.
She is accompanied by her closest friends Akansha, Anushka Ranjan and Raashi Khanna.
A source shared: “While Vaani usually prefers low-key celebrations, this birthday calls for something extraordinary. She and her friends are gearing up for a thrilling time in Dubai, complete with luxury shopping, gourmet dining, and lounging at luxurious hotels.” The itinerary also includes dune buggy racing, desert safaris, etc.
The web series ‘Mandala Murders’ is produced by Yash Raj Films and will soon be released online.
‘Sarvagunn Sampanna’, a comedy drama with a touch of social commentary set in the 90s, sees Kapoor essaying the role of an adult actress lookalike.