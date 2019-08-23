Image Credit:

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to star in Netflix’s upcoming project, a superhero movie titled ‘We Can Be Heroes’.

It is still not known if the Indian beauty will play a superhero or not, but the film is for kids and is being written, directed and produced by Robert Rodriguez, director of the ‘Spy Kids’ franchise.

The film is about how a group of kids step up to save the world when aliens abduct all of Earth’s superheroes.

Elsewhere, as the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Chopra Jonas has been under intense criticism for a tweet cheering the Indian armed forces. However, a UN spokesperson stated the actress retains the right to speak in her personal capacity on issues concerning her.

When UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors “speak in their personal capacity, they retain the right to speak about issues that interest or concern them,” Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said at his daily briefing in answer to a question about Chopra Jonas.

“Their personal views or actions do not necessarily reflect those of UNICEF,” he added.

Chopra Jonas has been hit by a barrage of criticism and trolled ever since she tweeted on February 26: “Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces,” followed by the emoji of the Indian flag.

Online petitions calling for her ouster from the ambassadorship were launched soon after have gathered thousands of signatures.

Pakistan’s Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari wrote this week to UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore demanding Chopra’s removal as a Goodwill Ambassador accusing her of “jingoism”.

Mazari added: “Unless she is removed immediately, the very idea of a Goodwill Ambassador for Peace becomes a mockery globally.”