Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Anil Kapoor are some of the big celebrity names that are attending a three-day party at Lake Como, Italy, to celebrate Isha Ambani’s engagement to Anand Piramal, executive director of Piramal Enterprises.

The daughter of Indian business magnate Mukesh and Nita Ambani, celebrations for 26-year-old Isha’s upcoming nuptials have been underway since her fiance popped the question earlier this year at a temple in Mahabaleshwar, a hilly district outside Mumbai.

The festivities kicked off on Friday with Chopra and her fiance Jonas emerging as the first celebrity guests, turning up in designer Manish Malhotra’s signature collection. Chopra looked elegant in a beige-coloured sari with silver motifs and embroidery, while Jonas looked dapper in a black sherwani (traditional Indian wear), as the couple posed for a picture with Malhotra.

Newlyweds Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja are also attending the engagement party at Villa Torno, with the actress dressed in an intricately embroidered lehenga choli (traditional skirt and top), which was gifted to her on her birthday by her mum-in-law Priya Ahuja.

Meanwhile, the ageless Anil looked stylish as ever in a tux, posting a picture on his Instagram account gazing out over the crystal clear waters of Lake Como.

Also attending the engagement party was Anil’s niece and Bollywood newcomer Janhvi Kapoor, dressed in a black lace and feathered Nedo & Nedret Taciroglu couture gown. On her Instagram account, Janhvi also posted a picture of close family friend and film director-producer Karan Johar, who was en route to the event, armed with an alarming number of suitcases.

Over the next few days, Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Juhi Chawla, Janhvi’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan are also expected to attend the festivities.

Isha is expected to get married to Anand in December this year. Her older brother Akash Ambani is also slated to tie the knot with his fiancee Shloka Mehta around the same time.