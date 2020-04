Mumbai: Actress Preity Zinta on the red carpet of Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards 2019, in Mumbai on Feb 11, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Actor Preity Zinta on Thursday shared how she followed her agility training session with pet 'Bruno'. The actor proved that she has no excuses but the determination to follow the workout regimes with full power at home during the lockdown period.

The 45-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a video that showed her skipping past hurdles that she created out of the chair and a wooden stick. She performed this agility training session along with her pet dog and seems like they both are enjoying this workout session.

The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' star captioned the post as, "When you have no choice, you find a mutually beneficial way to co-exist and work out. Here is a sneak peek at some agility training with #Bruno & yours truly #Day30 #quarantine #lageraho #stayhome #staysafe #pzfit #dutchie #dutchshepherd #dogsofinstagram #ting."