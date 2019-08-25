The series is based on a book of the same name by Bilal Siddiqi. The trailer begins in Balochistan (a province in Pakistan), where Indian spies have been captured and are about to be decapitated before they could relay an important piece of information to India. Former spy Kabir Anand (played by Emraan Hashmi) is called by the PMO to go to Balochistan for a rescue mission along with Isha (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Veer (Vineet Kumar Singh). And then what follows is a thrilling journey of these three spies on a rescue/suicide mission to Balochistan.