The makers of the Manoj Bajpayee-led web series ‘The Family Man’ have announced that the release of the second season, which was set to happen on February 12, will be postponed until the summer.

Filmmakers Raj and DK wrote on Instagram: “We know you have been eagerly waiting for the new season of ‘The Family Man’. We are truly grateful and humbled by all the love! We have an update for you. The Family Man Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this summer! We have been working super hard to get you a kickass season. And we are pretty sure you will love it. Can’t wait to bring it to you.”

The postponement of the popular Amazon Prime Video series comes weeks after another project from the streaming service was hit with a legal notice.

‘Tandav’, a political thriller starring Saif Ali Khan and created by Ali Abbas Zafar, was accused of hurting religious sentiments. Social media users called for a boycott of the show and police cases were filed against the makers.

A source close to ‘The Family Man’ had previously told PTI that its second season may get pushed due to controversy around the streaming platform’s shows ‘Tandav’ and ‘Mirzapur’.

“The streaming platform is talking, debating about delaying the release of the show,” the source had said.

Another insider told PTI, “The show has been postponed as the platform appears to be cautious. There’s nothing in season two of ‘The Family Man’ that would hurt anybody but given the current scenario, to be on a safer note it has been decided to push ahead the release of the show.”

When outrage around ‘Tandav’ first erupted, the makers said they had no intention of offending people.

“The web series Tandav is a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental. The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead,” Zafar wrote in a note posted on Twitter at the time. “The cast and crew of Tandav take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments.”

‘The Family Man’ is an edgy, action drama about a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).