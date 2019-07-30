Her character had used his number in a recent movie; the fan dialed the number

New Delhi: A man from Delhi has complained to the police that he has been receiving hundreds of phone calls from fans of Bollywood actress Sunny Leone after his number was used in her recent movie 'Arjun Patiala'.

It all started with a scene from the movie, which released in India on July 26, where a character played by Leone shares her phone number with another character in the film.

The victim, 27-year-old Puneet Agarwal, a resident of Pitampura, has been receiving innumerable calls ever since.

"On July 26, after the release of the movie, I started receiving calls from unknown people asking me to let them talk to Sunny Leone. Initially, I thought somebody is playing a prank on me, but after a while, I got to know that the makers of the movie have actually used my number and Sunny Leone's character in the movie dictates my number," said Agarwal.

Agarwal is now thinking about taking the makers of 'Arjun Patiala' to court.