Bollywood actress and expectant mother Deepika Padukone is capturing hearts with her latest maternity photoshoot, as she awaits the arrival of her first child. On August 2, Padukone delighted her fans with a series of pictures of her growing bump on Instagram alongside her husband, Ranveer Singh.

The post begins with a romantic monochrome shot of the couple, where they gaze lovingly at each other while Deepika proudly shows off her baby bump.

In one standout photo, Deepika poses in a chic black lace bralette paired with a stylish black suit, turning heads with her impeccable maternity fashion. She also stuns in a sheer black dress, elegantly highlighting her baby bump. In another image, Ranveer is seen tenderly cradling Deepika’s bump from behind, capturing their joyful anticipation.

The couple shared their pregnancy news in February, revealing they are expecting their baby in September. Deepika and Ranveer, who tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Lake Como, Italy, after dating for six years, frequently express their love for each other on social media. Their romance began on the set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela,' followed by successful collaborations in 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat.'