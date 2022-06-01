Kolkata on Wednesday bid an emotional farewell to popular playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK), who died late on Tuesday evening in the city after a stage performance.

The state government organised a gun salute for the deceased singer at the cultural centre, Rabindra Sadan, which was attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who cut short her political programmes at Bankura district and rushed back to the state capital.

KK’s wife and children were present on the occasion and the Chief Minister was seen consoling them as they grieved. Initially, it was decided that the deceased singer would be given a gun salute at Kolkata Airport only. However, the venue was changed to Rabindra Sadan at the last moment.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lays a wreath over the mortal remains of KK. Police personnel accord the gun salute to singer KK. The son of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath pays his respects. Jyothy Krishna, wife of singer KK.

Soon after the post-mortem formalities were completed, KK’s mortal remains were brought to Rabindra Sadan on Wednesday afternoon. His popular track ‘Yaad Aayenge Ye Pal,’ was playing at the background then. Many of his fans were seen bursting into tears at that emotional moment.

After the gun salute, his mortal remains were taken to the airport via a ‘green corridor’. His body will be flown to Mumbai and his last rites will be performed there on Thursday.

KK is survived by his wife Jyothy and their two children, Nakul and Tamara Kunnath.

Investigation into death

Indian police are investigating the death of KK who died at age 53 after a concert.

The singer died shortly after performing at a college festival in Kolkata on Tuesday evening, prompting a wave of tributes.

He was rushed to hospital from his hotel at around 10.30 pm, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Aroop Biswas, a government minister in the eastern state of West Bengal, said KK had died of a “suspected cardiac arrest”.