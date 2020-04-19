The Bollywood actress has been giving updates on life in lockdown during COVID-19

Kareena Kapoor Khan Image Credit: instagram/therealkareenakapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan appears to be basking in her lockdown life, being showered with ‘gifts’ by her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur.

The Bollywood actress, who joined Instagram earlier this year, has been regaling fans with updates on what the famous family has been up to while India continues its lockdown amidst the COVID-19 pandemic that has stalled all film productions and shoots in the country.

Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share pictures of her husband and son painting on the walls of their balcony while stuck at home.

“When Saif told me he got me flowers, I had a different idea in mind. Quarantine gifts be like...,” posted Kapoor Khan with heart emojis.

In the picture, Bollywood actor Ali Khan can be seen painting yellow flowers on the balcony wall.

The very next image depicted on her Instagram showed son Taimur also creating his own little painting for his mum.

“If there is a wall that’s blocking your creativity... Try painting on it #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso,” Kapoor Khan added.

Completing the trio of images was a selfie the actress posted, adding: “Meanwhile... I just sat there staring in wonder of what was being created. PS: The zit on my face didn’t get the memo of no personal visits and social distancing... ߤ? #HugeMess”