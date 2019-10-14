The ‘Manikarnika’ actress walked the ramp on the closing day of the fashion week

New Delhi: Kangana walks the ramp during grand finale of the India Fashion Week in New Delhi, Saturday night, Oct. 12, 2019. (PTI Photo) (PTI10_13_2019_000052B) Image Credit: PTI

The four-day Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week spring-summer 2020 ended on a high note with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut taking to the ramp in the concluding day, held in the national capital.

The ‘Manikarnika’ actress walked the ramp on Saturday, which saw four industry veterans Anamika Khanna, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Wendell Rodricks and Manish Arora showcase their collections. The theme of this season’s fashion week, organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), was ‘My Fashion, My Tribe’.

Ranaut was seen in a white shirt and black tulle skirt, accesorised with multiple silver kundan necklaces. Her minimalistic make-up and centre-parted hair neatly tied at the back complimented the look perfectly.

Khanna, the only female finale couturier, opened the show with her collection to a cheering crowd that included Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, spotted wearing a white saree with a colourful cut-work border, paired with a multi-colour shrug.

The designer presented her line-up that comprised contemporary clothings like dhoti drapes, dresses and skirts in colours like black, red, yellow and white. She has used digital prints, a lot of feathers and patchwork to give her collection a cool, relaxed and summery look.

The second line-up showcased by Singh was an all-white collection with big polka dots and stripes in neon colours of yellow, green and pink. Relaxed silhouettes of dresses, jackets, skirts, shorts and body suits displayed the collection. Singh accessorised the garments with ornate headgear and chunky white shoes with neon polka dots. The show opened with a live dance performance.

Paying an ode to island tribes was Rodricks’ collection. Models walked on the song ‘Wakanda’, wearing free-falling silhouettes of skirts, capes, bralettes, skirts in mostly white and with a dash a sky blue, silver and beige. The highlight of the show were the OTT headgears. The faces of the models were painted with tribal paintings in white to look like sea gods and goddesses.