Funnyman Johnny Lever will be returning to the UAE to dig into his satchel of laughs for a gig on September 27.

The Bollywood actor and comedian will be headlining a stand-up night at the Shaikh Rashid Auditorium, Oud Metha for a two-hour show. Joining Lever on stage will be his daughter, humorist Jamie Lever.

Having won numerous awards for his comic timing, the 61-year-old Lever has been a growing name in Bollywood since his debut in 1981 film Yeh Rishta Na Tootay. Over the years, Lever has had several breakthrough performances, including his role in Baazigar (1993) with Shah Rukh Khan, along with 1997’s Deewana Mastana (and Dulhe Raja (1998), both with Govinda.

The actor also has a role in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, which is currently screening in the UAE.

Also joining the father-daughter duo will be stand-up comedian and actor Rehman Khan, known for his stint on the second season of the television show, Comedy Circus.

Tickets for the event start at Dh75 and are available online. The show kicks off at 8pm.