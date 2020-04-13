Janhvi Kapoor Image Credit: Instagram

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is fast becoming an internet fan favourite, even as she spends time in isolation while India undergoes a COVID-19 lockdown until April 30.

#missing the class room. But anywhere and everywhere can be a classroom no?

The 23-year-old actress posted a video on April 12 on her Instagram that soon went viral, with Kapoor reminiscing her days at dance practice.

“Missing the classroom. But anywhere and everywhere can be a classroom no?,” the actress posted, as she dances to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s hit track ‘Salaam’ from the JP Dutta directed ‘Umrao Jaan’.

Dressed in a simple pink ethnic suit, Kapoor appears as the epitome of grace as she practices with her teacher.

The short video instantly won the young actress accolades on social media, with Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra — who was a close friend of Kapoor’s late mother Sridevi — being one of the first few to praise the star.