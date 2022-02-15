Here’s an unlikely pairing that took many by surprise — Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson.
According to reports, the British-born Bollywood actress has found love again in ‘Gossip Girl’s’ Chuck Bass after the duo hit it off on the side-lines of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival in December.
Jackson, who has starred in films such as ‘2.0’ with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, along with ‘Singh is Bling’, also with Kumar, has reportedly been dating Westwick for two months, according to a report in The Sun.
The 34-year-old TV star and the 30-year-old actress are apparently enjoying their new romance, according to a source quoted by the British daily. “Ed and Amy are a really good match. They hit it off straight away. Both like to have fun and are career-driven. They’re enjoying getting to know each other for now.”
Jackson was previously in a relationship with hotelier George Panayiotou and they became engaged in January 2019 and welcomed a son in September of that same year. However, the couple broke off their engagement last summer.
Westwick, meanwhile, was previously dating South African model and influencer Tamara Francesconi – but they broke up last August after two years of dating.
The ‘Gossip Girl’ alum was also investigated in 2018 after rape allegations were levelled against him involving three women, dating back to 2014. However, the case wasn’t pursued as in two of the instances, prosecutors said there were no witnesses who could sufficiently corroborate the allegations to support a case. In the third instance, the woman did not cooperate with investigators.
Westwick at the time denied that he had raped or forced himself on any woman.