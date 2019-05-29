The Bollywood film, out over Eid Al Fitr, was shot in four locations in the UAE capital

'Bharat' still featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Image Credit: twoFour54

The highly anticipated Bollywood release over Eid Al Fitr brings Salman Khan back to the screen after last year’s ‘Race 3’, this time with Katrina Kaif as the second lead.

‘Bharat’, which was extensively filmed in Abu Dhabi in last year, was shot across four locations in the UAE capital, with local production house twofour54 now releasing a behind-the-scenes look of the project.

According to the production house, principal photography involved more than 200 international crew members and 1,400 extras. In a press release, twofour54 further added that director Ali Abbas Zafar’s production unit spent 15 days shooting at the Liwa desert, along with filming in Al Wathba and Al Ain, the latter of which featured a state-of-the-art set that replicated a 1970s oilfield.

Key scenes were also shot at twofour54’s backlot at Kizad, where an Arabian marketplace was created for the film.

Images released show Khan and Kaif shooting a market scene, while a second images shows Kaif as a site manager at an oil field.

THE PLOT

‘Bharat’ chronicles the story of one man — played by Khan — over seven decades, drawing parallels between the differing chapters of his life and the rise of India following the country’s partition in 1947.

As Khan’s character ages through each passing phase, the Gulf oil boom of the 70s brings his character to the UAE.

‘Bharat’, which is releasing in UAE cinemas on June 5, is an official adaptation of the 2014 Korean film, ‘Ode to My Father’. According to twofour54, the Bollywood film also took advantage of Abu Dhabi Film Commission’s 30 per cent cashback rebate on production spend in the emirate.

It also stars Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Sonali Kulkarni in key roles.

This is not the first time Zafar has brought Khan to Abu Dhabi for a film shoot. The duo, along with Kaif, filmed ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ in the emirate in 2017.

Khan also shot ‘Race 3’ in Abu Dhabi last year, which was directed by Remo D’Souza; the latter is incidentally in Dubai right now, filming ‘Street Dancer 3D’ with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Don’t miss it!