AR Rahman Image Credit: Supplied

Indian composer AR Rahman is undoubtedly a global star — he has won an Oscar and Grammy and worked with international artists. During a recent interview, the composer was asked if he knew that pop star Selena Gomez was also keen to work with him.

“In 2020, Selena Gomez said in an interview that she wants to work with you, did you know that?” asked YouTuber Lilly Singh on her TV show ‘A Little Late With Lilly Singh’.

Selena Gomez. Image Credit: AP

Rahman, 54, replied that even though people want to collaborate with him it doesn’t always work out.

“I keep seeing all this stuff, but I think people are just confused, ‘where is my management? Did Selena Gomez call you?’” Rahman said. “Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez and Madonna, all these people talking about me, but then I never get to meet them because I am on the other side of the world.”

Gomez spoke about her wish to work with Rahman in a 2020 interview.

“I like AR Rahman’s work. He is a global figure today and I would love to sing or be a part of his compositions. I think it would be beautiful to sing for a Bollywood movie,” she told Luxebook.

Rahman, who is currently promoting his musical ‘99 Songs’, also contemplated how music transcends boundaries.