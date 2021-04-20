Veteran Indian actor Kishore Nandalsarkar, who has acted in films including ‘Singham’ and ‘Vaastav’, died on April 20 after his battle with COVID-19 in Thane. He was 81.
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to Twitter to share the details of the character actor's death.
“He was in the hospital from last two weeks. My heartfelt condolences to his family and dear ones,” tweet Pandit, along with his image.
According to reports, Nandalsark’s oxygen levels had fallen significantly before his condition worsened.
Nandalsark has been a part of Bollywood blockbusters including ‘Simmba’, but it was Marathi films that truly explored his potential as a character actor.
Nandlaskar made his film debut in Marathi film ‘Mina Dika’ in 1989 and topped it off with several roles in films including ‘Miss You Miss’, ‘Bhavishyachi Aishi Taishi’ and‘Gaon Thor Pudhari Chor’.