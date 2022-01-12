Veteran singer will be under observation for 10-12 days

Lata Mangeshkar Image Credit: IANS

Indian music icon Lata Mangeshkar was recently admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and will continue to be monitored in the ICU after also being diagnosed with pneumonia.

“Singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU ward. She will be under observation for 10-12 days. Along with COVID, she is also suffering from pneumonia,” Dr Pratit Samdhani, who is treating her at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, told ANI on January 12.

“Due to old age, it will take time to recover properly,” he added.

Gurukul art school teacher paints a message for Lata Mangeshkar after she tested positive for COVID-19, in Mumbai on Tuesday. Image Credit: ANI

Mangeshkar, 92, was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy Hospital days ago after she tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which is primarily a respiratory condition.

On January 11, the Bollywood playback singer’s relative shared an update about her health.

“Didi is admitted to ICU after she was diagnosed with COVID-19. Dr Pratik Samdani is treating her and he says that there is nothing serious but she needs to be kept in ICU for precautionary reasons seeing her age. We hope she will recover soon. Please respect our privacy and keep didi in your prayers,” Mangeshkar’s niece Rachna told ANI, referring to Mangeshkar by a term of endearment.

Mangeshkar was hospitalised in 2019 as well for a serious lung ailment and pneumonia.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Image Credit: ANI

Fondly called ‘Nightingale of India’, the legendary singer has recorded songs in more than a thousand Hindi films and has sung numerous tracks in several Indian and foreign languages.

Some of her most famous songs include ‘Lag Jaa Gale’, ‘Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara’, ‘Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya’ and ‘Bahon Mein Chale Aao’.