Priyanka Chopra recently took a trip down memory lane as she celebrated the 20th anniversary of her iconic film "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi." Reflecting on two decades filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable moments, the beloved actress, affectionately known as Rani, shared her joy with fans through social media.

In a nostalgic Instagram story, Priyanka re-shared a post from a fan account highlighting memorable scenes with co-stars Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. She humorously captioned the image, “20 years of being Rani! Woah! Those brows tho…”

Recently, Chopra delighted wedding guests at Anant Ambani's wedding by dancing to a track from the cherished 2004 romantic comedy. Marking the anniversary, Nadiadwala Grandson, the film's production house, celebrated the milestone on Instagram, stating, “20 years of Love, Friendship, and the Most Iconic Way of asking 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi!' Here's to the #20thAnniversaryOfMujhseShaadikarogi.”

Directed by David Dhawan, 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' features a stellar cast, including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Priyanka Chopra, along with memorable performances from supporting actors like Amrish Puri, Satish Shah, and Rajpal Yadav. The film is renowned for its colorful characters, including Akshay Kumar’s unforgettable “Wicked Sunny” and the late Kader Khan’s beloved “Duggal Sahab.” Its witty dialogues and iconic scenes still resonate with audiences, often trending on social media.

Upon its release, the film saw roaring success at the box office, becoming the third-highest grosser of 2004 and securing its status as a classic in Bollywood cinema. Fans eagerly await a potential sequel to "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi," hoping to revisit the beloved characters.

On the horizon, Priyanka Chopra has an exciting slate of projects. She is set to star in "Heads of State" alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, and in "The Bluff," a film directed by Frank E. Flowers, featuring actor Karl Urban. Set in the 19th century Caribbean, "The Bluff" follows the story of a former female pirate, portrayed by Chopra, who must protect her family as the sins of her past come back to haunt her. This intriguing project is produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO Studios in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios.