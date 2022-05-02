If you want a snapshot into the perfect Dubai vacation, then don’t look beyond Mira Rajput Kapoor’s envious Instagram posts as Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor’s wife soaks up some sunshine and indulges in some adrenaline charged moments during an all-girls trip to the UAE.

Despite not having any past connections with Bollywood, Rajput Kapoor has become a bona fide social media star in her own right since she started to share the spotlight with her famous husband.

The star wife is currently living the high life in Dubai while on vacation, enjoying dinners at some popular hotspots, while taking a moment to hop out of plane to add some thrills to the proceedings.

On her first night out, she was spotted at the popular restaurant bar Ce La Vi with her girlfriends, taking that essential photo with the Burj Khalifa lit up behind her.

The next stop took the gang towards the infinity pool overlooking The Palm Jumeirah. In a video posted, Rajput Kapoor spoke about their friendship through college that has seen them through highs and lows across seven years.

The holiday highlights continued at the Burj Al Arab where Rajput Kapoor indulged in a truffle pizza while keeping her style game in check.

The girl gang then jetted off to the Burj Khalifa to grab some treats at Atmosphere and Iris for a night on the town.

But what really caught our attention was the next pit stop, which led the ladies to Skydive Dubai where Rajput Kapoor tandem jumped out of a plane in a move that takes inspiration from Bollywood’s ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara…’ where an all-boys trips leads up to this very moment. Kudos to Rajput Kapoor who emphasises that you don’t need you man by your side to have some fun.