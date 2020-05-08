Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee is on board to direct all the episodes

Image Credit:

The popular web series ‘Four More Shots Please!’ is set to get a third season, it was confirmed on Friday, and actress Tannishtha Chatterjee is on board to direct all the episodes.

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy for Amazon Prime Video, the series stars Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo. Anu Menon directed the first season, while Nupur Asthana helmed season two.

Devika Bhagat, who has scripted the two seasons so far, returns to write the third season. Ishita Moitra will pen the dialogues.

“In the new season, the unapologetically flawed girls will face even greater challenges and stereotypes thrown at them but all the while their friendship will be their driving force”, said Pritish Nandy, Chairman, Pritish Nandy Communications, the banner that produces the show.

‘Four More Shots Please!’ follows four women as they discover life while balancing their friendship in Mumbai.