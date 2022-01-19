There seems to be a rise in celebrities breaking up. A few hours after South Indian superstar Dhanush announced his separation from wife Aishwaryaa, the news of 'Mahabharata' actor Nitish Bhardwaj filing for divorce took social media ablaze with netizens calling divorce 'a new trend' in the entertainment industry.

The actor explained his abrupt departure from social media in a Facebook post. "Many of you have been asking me questions as to why I suddenly stopped posting videos on this page & did not interact with my online family like I used to in 2020 & 2021. Here's my interview to the Times of India, which will explain my sudden disappearance from all of you," he wrote.

The actor revealed in an interview to an Bombay Times that he filed for divorce in 2019. "Yes, I filed for a divorce in the Family Court in Mumbai in September 2019. I do not want to get into the reasons why we separated. The matter is in court right now. All I can say is that sometimes divorce can be more painful than death as you live with an amputated core," he said during the interview

Bhardwaj added that he is dealing with his divorce, which is expected to be finalised soon. He also admitted that he is going through a terrible emotional period right now. "(I am trying to) be cheerful and upbeat to further my film career. I am managing my life with the help of spirituality, meditations, my close friends, cousins and the blessings of my spiritual Guru," his post read.

The 'Kedarnath' star also requested his followers to respect his ex-wife and refrain from using harsh language against her on social media. "She is still the mother of our daughters and we have to bring them up together until they fly on their own. The battle is to be sorted in the Court of Law, in the most appropriate, lawful & decent manner, which I shall do," he said.