Priyanka Chopra also debuts at the event, while Aishwarya Rai and Sonam Kapoor expected

Deepika Padukone at Cannes Image Credit: Reuters

The 72nd Cannes Film Festival got a taste of Bollywood’s female star power this year with Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut storming the red carpet with their signature style.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also made her debut at the French Riviera, with more actresses joining the gala in the days to come.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Huma Qureshi, Mallika Sherawat and Diana Penty will also be seen at the Cannes gala, where popular Indian TV actress Hina Khan has already walked the red carpet.

DRAMATIC STYLE

In her first red carpet appearance, Padukone went for drama in her off-white Peter Dundas dress with a gigantic bow taking most of the attention away from her striking make-up and up do. Her eye make-up exuded drama with dark reverse winged eyeliner and a sleek and neat high ponytail.

Padukone, who is at Cannes to represent a cosmetics brand, found her gown with its front slit, plunging neckline and exaggerated sleeves, soon going viral on social media.

Her Instagram posts also drew admiration from her husband, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

Ahead of her Cannes trip, Padukone had asked her fans to help her choose an outfit.“Do you think I should wear red on the red carpet? Yes or No,” she had posted on her Instagram Story.

Elsewhere, Ranaut, made her first red-carpet appearance in a gold corset sari designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. To get into shape for her Cannes look, Ranaut even lost 5kgs in 10 days as the shoot of her upcoming film ‘Panga’ required her to gain muscle weight on her legs.

The actress soon followed up with a black pantsuit from Nedo & Nedret Taciroglu couture with slicked back hair and a plunging neckline.

Chopra Jonas, who was taking her first spin in the Cannes spotlight, chose retro for her first look inspired from style icons, as she shared old photographs of Grace Kelly and Sophia Lauren. Earlier, she was seen in a white ensemble inspired by what the late Princess Diana once wore to the Cannes Film Festival.

For her first red carpet, Chopra Jonas sparkled in a bold black and red embellished ensemble, a custom creation by Roberto Cavalli.

She carried the strapless gown with a thigh-high slit. Her accessories were limited to statement earrings, while her hair was left simple in loose curls.

MORE TO COME

As for fashion icon Kapoor, who has been a regular at the Cannes Film Festival, she will have elements of simplicity and elegance in her look at this year’s red carpet.

Her sister Rhea Kapoor, who often doubles up as her stylist, said: “I think this year we are going to focus on simplicity and elegance... It will be more on Sonam’s personality and where she is in her life right now. This is a very beautiful phase of her life where she is very happy, content and emotionally secure. So, it should come across in the clothes and the looks.”

Rai Bachchan is also expected to make her presence felt over the next few days.

Meanwhile, Indian TV star Khan, known for her roles in shows like ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, impressed critics with her glittery grey Ziad Nakad gown with a moderate trail and a plunging neckline.

She will also be a speaker at the India Pavilion of the global film jamboree, and will launch the first look of her film ‘Lines’.