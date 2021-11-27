Sonakshi Sinha Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Sonakshi Sinha’s red carpet welcome into the Netflix family may have to wait awhile. The project that was to feature the Bollywood actress has apparently been axed by the streaming giant.

While details are still sketchy, the social comedy titled ‘Bulbul Tarang’, was one of the films announced by Netflix India in March, featuring Sinha in the lead, along with Tahir Raj Bhasin and Raj Babbar. And even though the webpage to the film still stands, the makers have revealed they aren’t going ahead with the project any more.

“Together with our partners, we made the decision to not move forward with the film. We are grateful to the amazing cast and crew and hope to collaborate with them very soon,” a Netflix spokesperson confirmed the news with entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama.

Netflix did not revealing the reason behind the film’s cancellation, however, sources quoted by the portal stated the project was shelved following Sinha’s sudden exit from the film.

The webpage of the film also carries a short description of the film’s plot that reads: ‘Learning that certain social barriers will prevent her fiancé from partaking in a celebratory wedding custom, a bride sets out to challenge the rules’.

Shree Narayan Singh was to direct the film, scripted by Arshad Sayeed. Singh is currently working on the Zee5 show, ‘Sutliyan’ starring Shiv Pandit and Plabita Borthakhur.

