Kolkata: Love story 2050 actor Harman Baweja on Sunday tied the knot with health and wellness coach Sasha Ramchandani here in Kolkata. The wedding took place in traditional Sikh ceremony attended by relatives and close friends of the couple.
Harman's close friend Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a video of the wedding ceremony on Instagram.
"Congratulations #Harman and #sasha .. Here's to new beginnings filled with unconditional love , happiness and friendship forever. So happy for you guys. #harmansasha #friendsforever #love #anotheronebitesthedust #wedding," Shilpa shared in her Instagram post.
Sasha Ramchandani looks gorgeous in a red and peach lehenga while Harman Baweja complimented her in a pastel pink sherwani. Actors Aamir Ali and Ashish Chowdhry also attended the wedding.
The actress also shared another video of husband Raj Kundra dancing at his best friend Harman's sangeet ceremony. Shilpa wrote: "Husband Appreciation post. Burning the dance floor at Harmans sangeet. OMG can't stop smiling every time I see this video. Bhangra on fleek !! This is absolutely #superseupar @rajkundra9 . Killed it."
Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman Raj Kundra, is a close friend of Harman shared videos from the sangeet ceremony on Saturday.
Harman Baweja, the son of director Harry Baweja and producer Pammi Baweja, made his debut in Bollywood with the 2008 sci-fi romance Love Story 2050, in which he co-starred with Priyanka Chopra. Next year, he featured in Victory and What's Your Raashee?, his second film with Prianka Chopra.