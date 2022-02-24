Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh’s social media posts about Go First (GoAir rebrands as Go First ) went viral on Tuesday.

The Bob Biswas actress took to Instagram to criticise the air hostess on board and asked the airline to take note tagging their official page. Sharing a video from inside an airplane, Chitrangda panned her phone camera to one air hostess and wrote, “Flight 391 Goair to Delhi from Mumbai @g8.goair is the rudest the worst air hostesses ever!!! #rikusingh #jamie & #christopher #meenal all of them Please teach them some manners. Most high handed and arrogant attitude I have ever seen! Very disappointed with all of them. It reminded me of my worst experiences at #airindia.”

Chitrangda Singh slams airline company. Image Credit: Insta

The actress even added that she wasn't mistreated but one of the co-passengers in the flight, " The incident was not with me but the person sitting next to me who was being ill-treated by the air hostesses despite him being utterly polite & patient it was just NOT done for the crew to show such arrogance! @gofirstairways." As per Chitrangada, she was travelling from Delhi to Mumbai via GoAir and had the worst experience with its cabin crew.

Image Credit: Insta/

Following her post, Go First opened an investigation into the incident and said, "The matter is under investigation. Depending on the findings of the probe, it shall be decided. But we have a Zero Tolerance Policy in such matters.

The airline has also contacted the actress to learn about her grievances.

This isn’t the first time that such a post has been shared against the airline. Earlier this week, actor Arya Babbar got in a verbal spat with one of the pilots of the airline.

A video, shared on his Instagram handle, shows the actor speaking to the pilot. The argument reportedly started after the pilot got offended by a joke made by the actor.