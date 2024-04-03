Actor Taapsee Pannu, known for her roles in movies like ‘Dunki,’ ‘Haseen Dillruba’ and ‘Thappad’ recently reacted to a fun banter video, featuring KKR’s star duo Andre Russell and Rinku Singh.

The two were seen humming Arijit Singh’s ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ from the movie ‘Dunki,’ which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu.

In the video, Rinku can be seen asking Russell to sing the song, to which Russell jokingly responds, “You don’t sing that song, it’s my song.” Later, Rinku teases Russell about his accent.

The video captioned “Who did It better — Dre or Rinku,” caught the attention of Pannu.

The ‘Badla’ actress took to her Instagram stories on Monday to express her desire to judge the tournament in person.

“I think I want to judge this tournament in person,” wrote the actress.

On the work front, Pannu’s most recent appearance was in Rajkumar Hirani’s film, Dunki. Recently, news surfaced that she has wrapped up filming for her upcoming comedy movie, Khel Khel Mein.