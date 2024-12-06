Dubai: Indian actress Pooja Bhatt isn’t just an actor, a director, or a producer—she’s a storyteller, a survivor, and, in her own words, “a perpetual student of life.”

On December 8, Sunday, the Bombay Begums star will host an acting workshop in Dubai with Moonlight Films. This isn’t your typical lesson in diction or posture. Bhatt’s session dives into the raw realities of an artist’s journey, exploring the vulnerable space between auditions, rejections, and reinventions.

“What happens after you finish your course and before you actually get the privilege of standing in front of a camera? That period is the most vulnerable,” she says, unapologetically blunt, in an interview over zoom with Gulf News.

With over three decades in the spotlight, Bhatt has mastered the art of thriving in chaos.

“Pain is the greatest fuel for an artist,” she admits, a mantra that has guided her through battles with addiction, career slumps, and a life spent embracing imperfection.

Whether she’s tackling ageism on OTT platforms or launching a podcast on addiction with her producer father Mahesh Bhatt, her message is clear: vulnerability isn’t a flaw—it’s your superpower.

Her agenda for her upcoming acting workshop in Dubai is simple. It will be crash course on life, as Bhatt know it.

"This isn’t just a masterclass in acting; it’s a heart-to-heart about navigating life as an artist. We’ll talk about rejection, failure, and finding joy in the waiting. I hope to learn as much from the attendees as they learn from me. It’s about creating a space where people can express themselves freely and grow together," she added.

Excerpts from our interview with Pooja …

Can acting really be taught, or is it more about innate talent and emotion?

I believe the craft can be taught, but the feeling cannot be taught. That’s where the magic lies. What’s fascinating about this workshop is its focus on the vulnerable period that actors often face—the time between finishing an acting course and landing a role. This period is rarely addressed but is critical. This workshop is not just about teaching acting techniques but about navigating those moments of rejection, self-doubt, and waiting. How do you endure failures gracefully? How do you keep going when the phone isn’t ringing? These are questions I hope to answer. It’s about finding joy in the waiting and nurturing the inner light that the camera loves.

Dubai has always embraced Bollywood. How do you see its role in nurturing the arts?

Dubai has shown overwhelming generosity to Bollywood and the arts over the decades. It’s not just Indians—people from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and even beyond celebrate Bollywood, Tamil, and Telugu films here. The city has created a safe haven for friendship and the arts to thrive. That’s what makes it special, and I’m thrilled to bring this workshop to a place that appreciates creative expression so deeply.

You mentioned the challenges actors face between jobs. What advice do you have for handling those moments of uncertainty?

That period between jobs is when self-doubt creeps in, and you start questioning your worth. I’ve been in this industry for 34 years, and each time, it feels like starting over. Even after a big success, like Ranbir Kapoor said after Animal, ‘I’m out of work until my next project starts. The truth is, every artist faces these phases of uncertainty. My advice is to embrace them with grace. Celebrate your failures, flower during those wintering phases, and hold onto the courage that brought you to this field in the first place. As Jim Morrison said, ‘An actor out of role.’ That’s the constant state we live in.

The entertainment industry is often seen as arbitrary. How do you prepare aspiring actors for its unpredictability?

It’s true. Unlike other fields, where qualifications or skills often guarantee success, the entertainment industry offers no such assurances. The odds are against you—there’s a greater chance you won’t make it. That’s the truth I tell aspiring actors. But what sets artists apart is their courage to try despite the odds. That’s why this workshop isn’t just about acting; it’s about life. It’s about finding resilience in rejection and learning to endure the ups and downs with grace.

As someone from a film family, do you think your privilege shaped your journey?

Privilege is a double-edged sword. It might get you through the door, but it won’t keep you there. My father told me, ‘If you’re not good, I’ll be the first to tell you.’ That’s the pressure I faced. At the same time, look at someone like Shah Rukh Khan—an absolute outsider who became a superstar. Privilege or connections might help initially, but talent and hard work decide how far you go. The audience is the ultimate judge, and they can’t be fooled.

How does vulnerability shape an artist’s journey?

Vulnerability is everything. It’s what makes an artist relatable and human. Battling addiction taught me that it’s okay to admit when you’re broken. Pain and imperfection fuel creativity. In Chup, my character tells Dulquer Salmaan’s serial killer, ‘Pain makes an artist.’ That’s true. But at the same time, we are more than our traumas. It’s important not to let them define us. Art allows us to channel those emotions and connect with others in profound ways.

Does the OTT revolution offer new opportunities for women in their 50s?

Absolutely! There was a time when women over a certain age were relegated to stereotypical roles like mothers or elder sisters. But OTT platforms have changed that by showcasing diverse stories and characters. In Bombay Begums, I played a 49-year-old CEO grappling with menopause and power struggles. These roles reflect real women, and they resonate because they’re authentic. Aging is not something to hide—it’s something to embrace. It’s a privilege to be cast for the life you’ve lived and the experiences you bring.

As a producer, how do you ensure a safe and respectful set?

I set the tone for respect and inclusivity. For example, during Jism, John Abraham taught me an important lesson. He asked, ‘Why aren’t you asking if I’m okay?’ That moment made me realize that men can feel just as vulnerable as women. My sets are places where everyone—male or female—feels respected. Harassment is unacceptable, and I encourage people to speak up if boundaries are crossed. Respect is non-negotiable."

Can you tell us about your upcoming projects?

I’m working on a podcast with my father called Maine Dil Se Kaha, which explores addiction in all its forms—alcohol, drugs, workaholism, love, and social media. It’s about breaking stigma and fostering open conversations. I also have an exciting show, where I play a very powerful woman in a significant position of power. It’s my most commanding role yet. Beyond that, I’m focused on initiatives like the Dubai workshop, which allow me to connect with people and share what I’ve learned.

Do you have a final message for aspiring actors?

Never stay in a room where you’re not respected. The entertainment industry is tough, but respect and self-worth should never be compromised. Speak up when something feels wrong, and don’t be afraid to walk away. Failure isn’t the end—it’s an opportunity to grow. Embrace your vulnerability and imperfections because those are your greatest strengths.

