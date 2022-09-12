Salman Khan will be back again as the host of the 16th season of the reality show 'Bigg Boss', it was officially announced on Sunday night.

Makers of the show 'Bigg Boss' released the teaser of the upcoming season 16 on Sunday. The glimpse of romantic scenes of late actor Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in the promo left the fans emotional. Taking to their Instagram handle, Colors TV dropped a teaser for sixteen seasons.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Colors TV dropped a teaser for sixteen seasons.

The promo begins with a fleeting recap of the previous seasons and showing a few video clips from the past. Later, it gives a glimpse of the 16th season's look and introduces it. At the end. Salman is also seen revealing a twist in the promo as he was heard saying that Bigg Boss himself will play this season.

As soon as the Bigg Boss 16 promo was released, the glimpse of the couple left the Sidnaaz fans emotional.

One of the users wrote, "Oh my heart missing them so much ya ... tell me what's BIGG BOSS without #SidNaaz they're the real OG!! #SidharthShukIa #ShehnaazGill LOVE YOU SID SHUKLA SHEHNAAZ BOLLYWOOD DEBUT."

Another tweet reads, "My my my #SidNaaz in #BiggBoss16 promo yaar #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill @ishehnaaz_gill SHEHNAAZ BOLLYWOOD DEBUT."

"WITHOUT Name of #SidNaaz bigg boss Adhura hai," another user wrote.

"THIS IS FOR FOREVER...... #SidNaaz TO BE CONTINUED......" other comment.

Sidharth Shukla

Shukla and Gill, popularly called 'SidNaaz' by fans, got close to each other when they were in the 'Bigg Boss 13' house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won the reality show in 2020. Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 40.

Many names that are going around about the possible Big Boss 16 participants. They include 'Bigg Boss OTT' winner Divya Agarwal, comedian and 'Lock Upp' Season 1 winner Munawar Faruqui and TV actress Kanika Mann.