The two Bollywood stars are working together on ‘Gulabo Sitabo’

Gulabo Sitabo still Image Credit: Supplied

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is on a career high with a string of successful films, describes his current predicament of being at loggerheads with Amitabh Bachchan.

The duo, who star together in the upcoming ‘Gulabo Sitabo’, play a tenant and a landlord in the comedy.

The film also reunites Khurrana with director Shoojit Sircar, eighth years after their hit, ‘Vicky Donor’, and also features Bachchan in a pivotal role.

“‘Gulabo Sitabo’ is an extremely simple film. It’s a sweet film about the banter between a landlord and a tenant. I’m the tenant, Bachchan sir is the landlord and we are always at loggerheads. It’s as simple as that,” Khurrana said.

Set in Lucknow, ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ has been penned by Sircar’s longtime collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi. They have worked together on ‘Vicky Donor’, ‘Piku’ and his last directorial venture, ‘October’.

Khurrana, who teams up with Bachchan for the first time, says working with the 77-year-old actor was a learning experience.

“Bachchan sir is amazing. What I marvel about him is that he’s so well prepared always. He will know your lines also. It is not easy to act in front of him. You have to be on your toes as a co-actor,” Khurrana stated.

The younger actor has build an on-screen image of doing socially relevant films, touching on topics ranging from balding to homosexuality.

The actor says he’s “full of gratitude” for the work and love coming his way and feels for one to continue doing relatable films, it’s important to keep an ear to the ground.