The Qatar shoot of ‘Mayday’ has been reportedly put on hold as Ajay Devgn hits the brakes on his directorial venture following the rise in COVID-19 cases in India.
The Bollywood film, which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh, was in the last leg of filming according to media reports, but had to be stalled as India faces a surge in coronavirus cases.
The cast and crew of the film were scheduled to fly into Doha to shoot portions of the drama but Devgn and the production staff decided to put a halt on proceedings until it was safe for everyone to venture out.
The film is reportedly based on a 2015 incident where a Jet Airways from Doha to Kochi averted disaster after it was unable to land due to bad weather and faced similar issues when it was diverted to another airport, which also resulted in a fuel crisis and the pilot forced to call a Mayday.
While he is directing and producing the film, Devgn will also be essaying a pivotal role of a pilot in the film. The film is scheduled to release on April 29, 2022.