On Sunday morning, actor Ajay Devgn left his fans excited by hinting that a third part to the ‘Singham’ could be in the works going by his latest Instagram post.
Devgn dropped a video on the photo-sharing platform in which he can be seen playing a game of ‘Would you rather...’ between shots.
In the videpo, Devgn answers a series of questions, with one query stating: ‘Would you rather remake a film or do a sequel?’ Interestingly, Devgn answers: ‘Do a sequel’ with the trademark music from ‘Singham’ playing in the background.
As soon as Devgn shared the video, fans started filling in comment section to express their excitement about the new instalment of the hit franchise.
“Oh My God! Did you just reveal that ‘Singham 3’ is in making? “ a netizen commented.
“What What... Are you coming back with Singham?” another one wrote.
Helmed by Rohit Shetty, ‘Singham’ was a remake of the Tamil film ‘Singam’, featuring Suriya. The 2011 release performed well at the box-office, and the makers expanded the cop universe with ‘Singham Returns’ in 2014. He played the character again in ‘Sooryavanshi’, out last year.