Ahead of the 96th Oscar Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shared the chartbuster song, ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna,’ from the Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’.
On Saturday, the official Instagram handle of the Academy shared the video of the song.
They wrote in the caption, “Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol performing the classic song ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’ from 1995’s ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’.”
The film, which marked the directorial debut of the YRF head-honcho Aditya Chopra, is considered a landmark film in not just Hindi, but Indian cinema.
The film boasts of an iconic soundtrack and also saw Aditya’s cousin, Karan Johar, serving as an assistant director and also acting alongside SRK as his friend.
The film is regarded as one of the most influential films from India.
The Academy recently added the screenplay of the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer film, ‘Joram’, to the Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences for its Permanent Core Collection.
The Academy adds the screenplays in its core collection which are accessible to students, filmmakers, writers, actors and others from the field of cinema, for the purpose of research.