K-pop idol and Blackpink member Jennie has revealed that she is working on new solo music.

In her recent cover interview for Harper’s Bazaar Korea, she teased that she is preparing to release a new project soon.

South Korean news website Korea JoongAng Daily reported that Jennie told the magazine: “I’m making a song that’s by Jennie, the most Jennie and something unique that is only Jennie’s.”

In November 2018, Jennie made her debut as a solo artist with the single ‘Solo’, which topped both the Gaon Digital Chart and Billboard's World Digital Songs chart.

The only other song she performed was ‘You & Me (Moonlight)’, during the group’s Born Pink tour last year. The song has not been officially released yet.

Earlier this year, in June, Jennie made her acting debut in HBO's 'The Idol' and also released a collaborative single, 'One of the Girls', with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.

Jennie’s new solo project announcement comes amidst reports that she and two other members of the girl group are not planning to renew their contracts with YG Entertainment. So far, there has been no confirmation regarding the contract renewal.

On September 25, South Korean news agency News1 reported that Jennie and Jisoo have each established their own individual agencies.

According to the report, the members are still discussing with YG Entertainment regarding group activities, and their own agencies will be mostly for their individual projects.

In response to the report, YG Entertainment commented: “Nothing has been confirmed regarding Blackpink’s contract renewals and their future activities.”

Amidst these reports the entertainment agency’s shares continue to be in the red, closing at 65,500 Korean Won (Dh179.66) per share today.