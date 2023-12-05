K-pop mega group BTS’ agency, Bighit Music, announced an official update about the military enlistment of its remaining members — RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

In a note shared on social media on Tuesday morning, the agency revealed to fans that all four musicians will serve as active duty soldiers.

“Hello. This is BigHit Music. Thank you for your continued love and support for BTS. We would like to update you on RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook’s upcoming enlistment into the military,” the agency wrote.

“RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook will fulfill their required time with the military by enlisting in the army. RM and V will be enlisting according to their respective procedures, while Jimin and Jung Kook are scheduled to enlist together. Please note that there will be no official event on the day of their entry,” the note added.

The agency further advised Armys (BTS fans) to refrain from visiting the enlistment site and avoid crowding during the official procedures.

“The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. To prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, fans are advised to refrain from visiting the site. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only,” the agency wrote.

BigHit also warned fans about scammers offering unauthorised products or tour packages that illegally use the artist’s IP (Intellectual Property).

“Our company will take necessary action against any attempts at commercial activity making unauthorised use of such IP,” they warned.

“We ask for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook until they complete their military service and return. Our company will also strive to provide all the support they need during this time. Thank you,” the agency added.

Dates of enlistment

BigHit has not yet confirmed or denied Korean media reports about the dates of the members’ enlistment. Many media outlets published reports stating that the members were expected to enlist on December 11 and 12.

Recent media reports had also suggested that V had chosen to enlist in the Special Task Force of the Army's Capital Defence Command.

In response to the reports, BigHit Music issued a brief statement stating that it is currently unable to verify any information regarding the members' duties.

The four singers, who are the last of the septet to enlist, were last seen working on solo music projects.

RM released his album Indigo in December 2022, V released his project Layover in September 2023, Jimin dropped his documentary ‘Production Diary’ in October, Jungkook released his album Golden earlier this month.

Jin was the first to sign up for military enlistment in December 2022, followed by J-Hope in April 2023.

In September, Suga followed by starting his 18-month mandatory social service instead of enrolling in the military, due to a recent shoulder surgery.

Social service jobs are set up as an alternative to military conscription for South Koreans with physical or mental health issues.

Jin’s birthday

Yesterday, December 4, Armys took to social media to mark the birthday of the eldest member, Jin. Born in 1992, the K-pop idol turned 31 yesterday.

The idol took to Weverse, a K-pop fan community app, to share a note thanking his fans.

“I want to thank everyone who wished me a happy birthday. I always celebrated my birthday with a live stream with the ARMYs, but unfortunately, I can't enjoy it this year, so it's heartbreaking. Even though we can't be together, I hope you're having a good time in your hearts,” he wrote.

Updating fans about his latest military promotion, he added: “One year has already passed since I joined the military. Although there's still more time left until I return, I'm already excited thinking that I will return soon, since only one third of my military service is left. I’m currently Sergeant Kim Seok-jin after one more early promotion due to my outstanding military career."

He also discussed the upcoming enlistment of his bandmates: “Our members are going to join the mlitary. I’m going to cry (jokingly). I hope that time passes quickly, and I can have a good time with the members and Armys again.”