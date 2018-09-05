BBC presenter Rachael Bland, 40, has died this morning, after being diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago.

Rachael revealed in a tweet on Tuesday, that she only has days to live. She has been fighting breast cancer since her diagnosis in November 2016.

“In the words of the legendary Frank S - I’m afraid the time has come, my friends. And suddenly. I’m told I’ve only got days. It’s very surreal. Thank you so much for all the support I’ve received. Debs and lozz will continue with the #youmebigc podcast. Au revoir my friends,” the tweet said.

In the words of the legendary Frank S - I’m afraid the time has come my friends. And suddenly. I’m told I’ve only got days. It’s very surreal. Thank you so much for all the support I’ve received. Debs and lozz will continue with the #youmebigc podcast. Au revoir my friends. 💋💋 pic.twitter.com/DhMurbqMJz — Rachael Bland (@Rachael_Hodges) September 3, 2018

You, Me and the Big C podcast started by Rachael, co-hosts with two of her friends who are also battling cancer - Deborah James, 36, and Lauren Mahon, 32. The podcast has went up to the top of the download charts, as Rachael announced that her battle is almost over.

Rachael’s blogs and podcasts have always held a positive approach to cancer; she always addressed all aspects of living with the disease, from the pain to the up-sides of cancer.

Rachael was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer in November 2016, which later spread to her skin and liver. Last May she was told it was terminal, with an expected year to live. And on Tuesday she was told that she has only days left.

Rachael Bland has not revealed exactly why doctors have made the latest announcement.

HuffPost published an article by Rachael on Tuesday, which was written last week, before she was aware of the latest situation.

She kicks off her article with the words “I’m sorry Rachael - it’s back and it’s incurable.” “From the moment you’re diagnosed with breast cancer, or any type of cancer, they’re the words you really don’t want to hear,” it continues.

Describing her emotional state and how her body has let her down, she notes “It’s a terrible feeling that my body has some role in putting my family though the pain I know awaits them”.

Rachael confessed that as a mother she goes through denial. “It is as a mother that I have to employ my strongest skills of denial. I’m too scared to ask the doctors how long I’ve got left,” she said.

“If I were to release all my feelings about leaving my precious, beautiful Freddie behind, I wouldn’t be able to enjoy the rest of my time. So I tuck them away, graciously accept every little hug, squeeze, cuddle and utterance of ‘I love you so much, mummy’,” she wrote.

In her article she also reveals how she is getting ready to leave this world.

She has wrapped 18 years’ worth of birthday presents for her three-year-old son Freddie – and is about to finish a memoir written just for him called ‘For Freddie’.

“I feel there’s so much he needs to know from my point of view and in my voice,” she says.

Rachael has also put together a collection of handwritten notebooks, perfume and other personal items so the little boy grows up knowing how she wrote, smelled and sounded - once she is gone.

Rachael has also put up a guide for her sister-in-law. 'I have a Whatsapp group with Steve’s sister where I send her things I want for Freddie and his future. The things that might overwhelm and upset Steve now but she will make sure happens,” she notes.

'Like not cutting his hair too short until he really insists, or my wish for him to go to the very best school and university possible, so long as that’s what he wants,” she notes in the article.

