It was the new capital of a new country and in a period of transition but nobody could have imagined how rapidly the city and country would transform from a tribal bedouin society to the modern, multicultural place it has become today. There was sand everywhere, a few low-rise buildings and no roads, with a policeman standing on an oil barrel directing the traffic. The beautiful corniche you see today was just a stretch of sand, where families would picnic by the sea. I think there were three hotels and one fast food restaurant. There was no television in my room at the Hilton and the only entertainment available was a theatre that showed Indian films. But the people were warm and friendly, and I always felt comfortable here and still do.