“For second-generation Palestinians who were born outside Palestine, like my cousin Ranya and me, and for our children the only connection with Palestine and Palestinian culture is the traditional food we eat, the recipes that have been handed down to us by our elders, and the stories we have heard at the dining table. The idea for this show emerged from a conversation with Ranya about her third book. I had seen Samah’s work and was impressed by it. So when Ranya told me that she is writing a memoir about Palestinian food and culinary traditions, I requested Samah to create drawings around the same theme. This show is about Palestinian culture, our fields, our produce, our cities and our home that we all long for,” she says.