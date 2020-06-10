Catch performances from the Royal Opera House, the Bolshoi Ballet and more

Steven McRae as Prince Rudolph Image Credit: Supplied

If a trip to the opera is still a while away, then the culture-starved fans in the UAE are in for a bit of good news. A new streaming service has launched in the country that brings world-renowned theatrical performances to your home.

Marquee TV is a new on-demand streaming service that aims to bring award-winning shows from London’s Royal Opera House and the Royal Shakespeare Company, along with Russia’s famous Bolshoi Ballet, to name a few.

Launched in 2018 in international markets, Marquee TV is a streaming platform dedicated to global arts and culture, with a catalogue of contemporary and classic masterpieces, including dance, opera, music, theatre and documentaries.

The network also features exclusive titles, behind-the-scenes viewing access, early releases, directors’ cuts and shorts.

“Watching performances on demand is an experience which is quite distinct from heading to the theatre; streaming is opening up cultural content to a new arts-curious generation,” said Simon Walker, co-founder and CEO of Marquee TV in a statement.

Some of the top performances to catch include Bolshoi Ballet’s ‘Sleeping Beauty’ starring Svetlana Zakharova and David Hallberg; Royal Shakespeare Company’s ‘Richard II’ starring David Tennant; Royal Opera House’s ‘Madame Butterfly’ starring Ermonela Jaho; Glyndebourne’s ‘The Barber of Seville’ starring Danielle de Niese and Alessandro Corbelli; and contemporary productions by Akram Khan, Robert Wilson and Mark Morris.

New releases premiere every Saturday. Shows to look out for in June include the Royal Opera House’s (The Royal Ballet) Mayerling (June 13), Glyndebourne’s ‘Cendrillon’ (June 20) and Ibsen’s ‘Ghosts’ performed by the Norwegian National Ballet (June 17).