Sharjah: Japanese violinist Azusa Onishi and pianist Sumiko Ochi have performed a concert for visitors to Sharjah International Book Fair at the Japan Pavilion there.

Japan is this year’s Guest of Honour at the 37th edition of the book fair. Japan has a rich history of cultural achievements and boasts many renowned intellectuals, authors and artists in cinema, music and literature.

The 90-minute performance saw the duo play 10 pieces of music by renowned composers Fritz Kreisler, Jules Massenet, Igor Stravinsky, Pablo De Sarasate and Vittorio Monti, and violinists Niccolo Paganini and Henryk Wieniawski, along with a selection of traditional Japanese songs.

The audience was first treated to a rendition of perhaps one of the greatest pieces ever written in the violin repertoire — Preludium and Allegro. Demanding of so many various techniques, Onishi delivered a faultless performance, complimented by Ochi on the piano.

They also played traditional Japanese songs, providing the audience with an introduction to Japanese music.

In addition to interactive workshops, teaching youngsters the likes of origami, bookbinding and Japanese calligraphy, some of Japan’s most prolific authors will also be in attendance throughout the fair. There will also be a special screening of Japan’s NHK World Documentary, Ninja Truth.